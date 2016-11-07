DP Commends the COSASE Report

Democratic Party has hailed Abdul Katuntu’s COSASE report saying that unlike other committees, this report has pinned government officials who always solicit public resources even when they are well paid.

During a press conference at City house, party president Norbert Mao said that the committee’s recommendation to block president Museveni from getting a supplementary budget to refund the handshake was among the best ideas.

“The is a non-biased committee we have had so far in decades, it has been unusual to find a committee pinning wrong doers in the government. We want to thank them for being patriotic,” Mao said.

Mao congratulated the house over the recommendations and they agree with the findings. He therefore calls for the office of the IGG to take up the report and implement as per law.

He adds that even power sharing in signing of Government documents within ministries as per the report will minimize mistakes like minister Saida Bumba did when she signed on documents which she didn’t read through an act indicating that she could even have signed her resignation letter if it had been tabled before her.