DP Bosses Fight For Bobi Wine Top Job

This is strange but true. The latest news reaching us from the new Kyaddondo East MP Bobi Wine camp is that a row has erupted between his biological and political family.

The two sides each want to influence the new MP and also partake of the perks coming with his new office and status. On one hand is his elder brother Fred Nyanzi (aka Chairman) who is insisting on becoming the political assistant of the new MP, a job that is expected to attract a Shs3m salary per month for whoever takes it.

Nyanzi is said to be supported by Barbie, the wife of new MP Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu. Barbie’s relative called Rena also wants the job and is favored because the Barbie family hopes she will spy on Kyagulanyi and promptly report on female MPs and acquaintances who will be out to get a piece of him while away of legislative duties.

Others positioning themselves are from the TJ pressure group which spearheaded his campaign under the clock symbol. These were led by Sam Lubega Mukaku who served as Chief of Staff for the campaign. He was assisted by another TJ member called Tony Sempebwa, the Mayor for Nangabo-Kasangati Town Council who was the chairman for campaign taskforce.

Bobi Wine liked Sam Lubega’s political ideas and strategies to the extent that he even rented for him house where he entertained his bonkmates throughout the campaign time. Where to now put Lubega has also become a problem for the new MP because he is considered too important to be let go.

From the TJ/DP group are a number of political actors who believe they are suitable for the PA job. These include Moses Bigirwa, Peter Maiso and Derrick Mutema who are competing with Bobi’s cousin from the Semukasa family of Busabala.

There is also Nusifa Nakato, Seya’s ex-concubine, who too wants the post of PA. The TJ and bad DP diehards, who have effectively managed to shield Bobi from Mao’s Good DP whose Mukasa Mbidde has badly been hunting for him for recruitment, also want to use the momentum his win has created to take him around Buganda districts to intensify the anti-Mao mobilization.

We are reliably informed Sam Lubega has outed a program to hold Bobi Wine festivities across Buganda with a view of using him to bolster potential MP candidates from among the TJ and bad DP diehards. This is also meant to test Bobi Wine’s popularity beyond Kyaddondo East and Kampala.

Some want him to consider running for a top position in DP including g competing against Mao or his annointed successor Mukasa Mbidde at the future DP delegates’ conference.

