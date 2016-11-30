Dozens ‘Stranded’ in Addis Ababa Airport following US Deportations

About 100 people are reportedly stranded in Addis Ababa international airport after being deported from the US, the Ethiopian information minister has said.

This follows an executive order by President Trump to halt the US refugee programme and deny entry to nationals of seven mainly Muslim countries including Yemen, Libya, Sudan and Somalia.

The no nonsense Trump decided to halt this refugee programme for these countries, except religious minorities escaping prosecution.

BBC Africa reports that the deportees arrived overnight and are currently in the transit area with no help.

