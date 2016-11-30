Dog that killed Barrow’s son ‘is put down’

A dog that killed the son of Gambian President Adama Barrow has been put down, an agriculture ministry source has told AFP news agency.

“We concluded that it was not wise to allow this dog to continue roaming in the streets. We carried out some test and realised that the dog is not infected with rabies,” the anonymous source said.

Eight-year-old Habibu Barrow is reported to have died on the way to hospital in Manjai near the Gambian capital, Banjul.

Barrow won the presidential election last year but then incumbent President Yahya Jammeh refused to hand over power.

Jammeh eventually left The Gambia after regional powers said they were prepared to remove him by force, if necessary.

Barrow missed his son’s funeral because he was advised to remain in Senegal for his safety at the time.

@BBC Africa