Doctors Pins Bishop Makumbi Tormentors

The court hearing of case in which Bishop Patrick Makumbi of the Lweza based Gospel Hearing Centre is accused of defilement climaxed with testimonies from Mulago and Police doctors.

Bishop Makumbi is accused of allegedly defiling a 16year old Nalweyiso Shamirah alias Nansubuga Kirabo which led to a pregnancy and abortion after the matter was reportedly filed by her mother, Peace Nanagwe at Kajjansi Police Station under reference number CRB-587/2016.

Recently, police investigations revealed that the complainants; Kirabo and Nanagwe gave false info that Makumbi defiled, impregnated and forced the former to abort with intention to have him arrested so as to divert his time and services to the investigation of such information.

During the court hearing last week, Nanangwe and her daughter appeared before the magistrate at Kitende Court to answer charges of giving police false information against Bishop Makumbi.

At first, Nanangwe claimed that her lawyer had not arrived forcing the magistrate to give a break of 30 minutes. After the break, the lawyer had not arrived, prompting the prosecutor to ask the magistrate to proceed with the case.

On consent from both sides, the magistrate proceeded with the case where two doctors (witnesses) from Mulago and Police surgeon testified that Nanangwe took her daughter for a medical check-up in pretense that she was having much pain in the lower abdomen.

They claimed that all tests showed that the girl was normal however she proved to be sexually active. The case was adjourned until 9th August 2017.