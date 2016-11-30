Doctor Stabs Worker To Death Over Sex, Arrested

A wealthy medical doctor has been arrested over allegations of stabbing one of his employees to death.

Dr. Yonah Aine, the proprietor of Sheema clinics in south western Uganda was arrested this morning for allegedly murdering Rosious Atuheire, who was one of his employees, after they developed a sexual misunderstanding.

Dr. Ayine owns seven clinics located in Sheema, Ntungamo and Bushenyi and other districts.

Atuheire was found dead in her rented room in Nyamukana trading centre, Itojo sub county, Ntungamo district with deep cuts that suggested that she could have been stabbed to death using a sharp object.

Ntungamo District Police Commander Baker Kahonaho said that “Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect had a relationship with the deceased. They however had misunderstandings recently and by the time of her death, Atuheire was planning to resign her position as a nurse at the clinic.”

Kahonaho added that Ayine was seen by the deceased’s neighbours leaving her room with another yet to be identified person a day before she was found dead. He is held at Ntungamo police station as investigations continue.