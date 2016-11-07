DJ Shiru Leaves City Oil Ladies Yearning For More

The renowned disk joker, Kiberu Shiru aka Dj Shiru left Hoima women yearning for more over the weekend, as revelers turned up in big numbers for a dance party at the most celebrated entertainment hub Club TNT.

The Club was welcoming its new manager Sweet Dorcus who is also a Promoter and a Presenter on Bunyoro Television.

Several artists performed including Byaax of Bukolomoni and Hoima Holly Weed.

With lots of music mix, the Oil City ladies in club were all yearning to have a good time with the most celebrated Ugandan DJ who was all smiles hugging every lady in the club saying bye bye!!!!