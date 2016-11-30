DJ Nimrod On Suicide Watch

It is never easy to lose a woman. If you doubt this ask DJ Nimrod.

The Galaxy FM presenter who doubles as the Club Amnesia DJ is in uncontrolled tears after losing the love of his life socialite Natie K to radio/ women consultant Joel Isabirye.

Sources close to the spin master say that the dude feels so betrayed by the curvy socialite. Snoops reveal that he invested a lot of money in her, paid her rent and funded her luxurious lifestyle, but she ended up dumping him like a hot potato.

“Every time she would come to Amnesia, Natie would show up with her clique of gals and Nimrod ensured that they are well taken over. The guy is now disoriented. He has thrown himself to work pretending to be fine but he is hurting. Friends have been sending him pictures of Natie’s introduction ceremony and this has kept his wounds open,” a pal said.

Isabirye, who has been looking for gold-coated Kandahar, landed on Natie K and swept her off the feet while she was dating DJ Nimrod. She introduced Isabirye to her parents at a ceremony that was held at their home amidst few friends and relatives. Isabirye is a ‘marriage journeyman’ who has been in several crumbled relationships.