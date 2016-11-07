Diaspora Returnee, Dr Mutema to Deliver Speech at UK Convention

After working and living in the United States for two decades, Dr Nandawula Kanyerezi Mutema will return to the diaspora ahead of the Uganda Convention UK (UCUK) on September 17 not as a member of the Diasporans, but as an inspiration.

Dr Mutema currently running, a state of the art clinic at the Village Mall, Bugolobi in Kampala will be a keynote speaker at the one-day event, themed “Partnering for Wealth Creation”.

“Yes, I will be in the UK for the convention like the organisers say, I have a lot to share,” Dr Mutema said before excusing herself to attend to a patient. “We can speak more about it later,” she added.

Dr. Mutema, is a Diplomat in Internal Medicine, a certified member of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the Executive Director and Physician at her own clinic.

She grew up in Kampala, where she attended Gayaza High School and later went to Nairobi and attended St. Mary’s School. She went on to study medicine at Nehru Medical College in India and upon graduation in 1990, she returned to Uganda where she worked in internal medicine and surgery at Mulago Hospital before going on to earn a Doctorate in Internal Medicine from Marshall University, West Virginia in 1996.

The following year Dr. Mutema moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where she rose from Primary Physician to Managing Physician at the Braxton Cann Health Center under the Cincinnati Health Department, working with the poor and uninsured and partnering with the Cincinnati School of Medicine and Nursing School to provide outpatient training for medical students, residents in internal medicine and nurse practitioners.

In 2015, Dr. Mutema returned to Kampala to practice at The Clinic at The Mall, a clinic and diagnostic center she founded with her husband Dr. George Mutema and Mr. Ivan Lubogo.

Dr. Kanyerezi Mutema continues to work in the areas of health maintenance, diagnosis and management of acute and chronic disease and is passionate about educating and empowering patients to take part in their own healthcare.

It is her hope that the clinic can serve as a model for healthcare in Uganda. The Clinic is a comprehensive primary health care centre; a one stop shop which focuses on diagnosing and treating acute and chronic illness while emphasizing preventive medicine and overall health and wellness of patients.

They engage the patient in their care knowing that it improves outcomes. The Clinic is currently staffed by 2 physicians as well as highly qualified nurses and support staff with onsite diagnostic services.

Also notable among speakers for the event is; Mr Andrew A. Blanch, the Managing Director at Alvan Blanch. Alvan Blanch is a British manufacturing and project engineering company with a global outlook, specialising in the design, production and supply of quality machines and integrated systems for the primary and secondary processing of agricultural produce and waste materials.

The Ugandan UK Convention, a Trade and Investment Forum brings together experts, business leaders, professionals and representatives from prominent organisations based in Uganda, the UK and internationally.

Delegates have access to up-to-date information on the vast potential for investment that Uganda offers to both the domestic and international community. They can acquire business tips, obtain relevant literature on priority sectors for investment, take part in an interactive Q & A session and hear about the realities of doing business in Uganda.

This year’s event will be held at Troxy in London. The convention is expected to include a strong business-to-business dimension, with a large number of exporters and importers from Uganda, United Kingdom and mainland Europe industry players from diversity sectors.

“The 2017 programme has a demanding, interesting and varied agenda over the course of the day, with topics such as Infrastructure, Power & Energy, Agri-business, Real Estate, Financial markets and Manufacturing,” reads a statement from the chairman and founder, Willy Mutenza. “Investors have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one meetings with high level government officials including the Prime Minister to discuss potential projects and investment opportunities on how to use Uganda as a hub to access an expanding market of nearly 374m consumers from the EAC and SADC Markets,” the statement continues.