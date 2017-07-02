Desist from Being Political Prostitutes, Mayiga tells Politicians

The Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has blasted politicians who are not firm in their parties and beliefs.

Speaking during the memorial service for former Kampala Mayor and Democratic Party president John Ssebaana Kizito at Namirembe cathedral on Friday, Mayiga said politicians should emulate Ssebaana Kizito who never left Democratic Party.

He said many politicians are fond of crossing from one party to another which he said is wrong asking them to remain firm to their beliefs like Ssebaana did.

West Buganda Diocese’s Rev.Henry Katumba Tamale urged believers to always do good while on earth. He said that believers should not only talk about good deeds but put them into practice.

Uganda Young Democrats in their green and white colours plus Buganda Bika football association were represented. Among other dignitaries present at Namirembe cathedral included government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa, Dr.Kizza Besigye, Olara Otunnu, Nobert Mao and Amama Mbabazi among others.