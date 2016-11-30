Desire’s Pemba Flees Uganda Over Mafia

Flashy socialite Jack Pemba, who was banging singer Desire Luzinda sometime back, is currently hibernating in Dubai, after allegedly being forced out of Uganda by the Mafia.

It is said that Pemba found himself between a rock and hard place a few days ago after the Mafias allegedly linked him to a dirty scandal by threatening to have him arrested over money laundering.

It is said that the said Mafia wanted to extort money from him and had threatened to do whatever it would cost them to attain their goal.

On learning about their plot, Pemba allegedly decided to flee. Desire became popular after reportedly banging several celebrities in Uganda who include Desire, Angella Katatumba, Judith Heard and others, on top of driving flashy rides.