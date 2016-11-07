Desire, Tycoon Lwasa Rekindle Romance

Late last year, celebrated singer Desire Luzinda made headlines after hooking Masaka based tycoon Lwasa Emmanuel.

The loaded businessman was so into the curvaceous ‘Kitone’ singer that he threw her a mega birthday party worth millions of shillings.

However, a few months down the road, Desire claimed to be single again. This meant that her romance with Lwasa was over. And it seemed for over four months as the two were not seen together again.

However, recent sightings suggest that the two could have rekindled their romance. Desire was smoked out with Lwasa chopping money at Industrial Area based Guvnor.

An eyewitness reveals that Desire and Lwasa did not leave each other’s side the entire night while getting touchy-feely.

Onlookers were left wondering and concluded that the two are back in love. We have also established that Lwasa is currently bankrolling Desire’s new yet to be finished music projects.