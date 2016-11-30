Desire Nurses Multimillion Loss

Bootylicious singer Desire Luzinda, who is famously known for her ‘Kitone’, is so sad and blue after registering a multimillion loss recently, which has caused a setback in her music career.

Our Snoops trailing Desire reveal that she is these days complaining to pals about how she injected a lot of money in her ‘Kimala’ video which was shot and released early this year, but that she has since failed to realize profits from the project.

“After her ‘Kimala’ video failing to take off yet she invested over Shs15m in it, Desire is so sad and blue,” revealed our Snoops, before they quickly added that “She has since followed it quickly with a new video titled ‘Kale’, which she hopes to cover up the financial gap she is currently suffering.”

However, Desire’s ‘Kale’ video which was released a few days back is also yet to pick up, because it didn’t receive massive airplay.

It should be noted that Desire’s music career has been lagging for a long time and was only boosted after the leakage of her nude pictures by her Nigerian lover Franklin Emoubor two years back.