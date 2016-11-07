Desh’s Health Deteriorates

Posh car importer turned Rally driver Desh Kananura was reported to have been operated in the UK by the latest cutting-edge technology, Liposcropy.

The rally driver spent some weeks bedridden to recuperate from the surgery. Kananura had spent some months battling diabetes and other related illnesses which had kept him down for close to three weeks until he was rushed out of the country after his health deteriorated.

But just a few weeks after his surgery, he shocked motor rally fans when he turned up for the just concluded Pearl Of Africa rally over the weekend at Busiika.

Latest info in corridors reveals that things might not be all good for Desh due to his negligence on his side and unprofessionalism. Sources reveal that Desh had a near brush with death last weekend after he adamantly participated in the Pearl of Africa Rally.

It is said that Desh almost collapsed on the steering and had to pull out of the race at the last moment because his health condition had worsened, hence he couldn’t be allowed to participate in the rally.

Insiders say that Desh rushed to involve in the rally yet he was still on strong medication.