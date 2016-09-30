Denis Onyango Crowned CAF Player of the Year

By Serestino Tusingwire

The record breaking Uganda cranes and Mamelodi Sundowns shot stopper Denis Masinde Onyango has yet broken another record.

The celebrated goalie was on Thursday night named the 2016 CAF player of the year based in the continent.

In the function that was held in Abuja-Nigeria, Onyango won the award beating his competitors Keegan Dolly (South Africa), Hlompho Kekana (South Africa), Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe) and TP Mazembe’s Rainford Kalaba (Zambia).

Onyango was rewarded for helping Uganda Cranes qualify for AFCON 2017 after 39 year and winning the CAF Champions League title with Mamelodi Sundowns.

After winning the award, Onyango immediately took his facebook account to post; “I am very happy and grateful for this CAF Player of the Year – Based in Africa Award. Thank you Africa.”

By winning this award, Onyango automatically won a place in the Africa’s Finest XI

Africa Finest XI

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote D’ivoire & Paris Saint-Germain), Aymen Abdennour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote D’ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (Dr Congo & As Vita)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & Tp Mazembe), Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns),

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Other awards that were won include:

Women’s Player Of The Year – Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent – Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year – Alex Iwobi (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year – Mamelodi Sundowns

Referee of the Year – Bakary Papa Gassama