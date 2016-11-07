Deadly Rechargeable Weapon Seized at Entebbe airport

By Stuart Yiga

A deadly rechargeable weapon that had allegedly been hidden into the export Cargo, by aliens from one of the Asian origin, has been seized at Entebbe airport Red pepper can exclusively reveal.

The seized automatic rifle was allegedly discovered as security was searching into the cargo export at around 9:30am.

The intelligence information so far obtained from our very impeccable security sources indicate that the seized automatic rifle, is a unique one and very rare in Uganda; adding that its recovery left many nodding their heads in a total disbelief.

Upon their arrest, it was allegedly discovered that it wasn’t the first time such weapons were carried into the country by the said undisclosed ‘Diplomats’.

A source on condition of anonymity, also told us that there are some explosive-look-like wires and batteries, which were recovered while being hidden in the export cargo.

When contacted for a comment, the police spokesperson Asan Kasingye told our reporter he was in Ssembabule busy and immediately referred him to his deputy, Polly Namaye, who denied knowledge about the matter.

“I have tried consulting many concerned people within the security circles regarding the matter you are talking about but it seems no one is aware about it, maybe you need to dig more evidence from your sources and find out the truth,” Namaye said.

By press time, efforts were being made to ascertain the particulars and motive of the possible culprits.