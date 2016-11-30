Deadly explosions Kill 8 in Nigeria

At least eight people have been killed and 20 others wounded in bomb blasts at a camp for displaced people and a residential neighbourhood in Nigeria’s north-eastern city of Maiduguri, police say.

Residents told the BBC they heard three loud explosions, two at the camp and one in the neighbourhood, both close to the Muna motor park.

An official from Nigeria’s emergency agency, Muhammad Kanar, has told local journalists that five suicide bombers, all of them male, carried out the attacks.

He added that the bombers targeted people fleeing violence.

The militant Islamist group Boko Haram is suspected to be the one that has carried out an attack.