Deadly car bomb hits Somali Capital

Police in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, say a car bomb has exploded on a busy street near a hotel.

At least 10 people were killed in the attack and a number of others wounded, according to the website of local Radio Shabelle.

No group has said it carried out the attack, but the Islamist militant group al-Shabab has often targeted hotels in Mogadishu.

It is the second explosion reported today.

Earlier, police shot at a speeding minibus when it failed to stop at a checkpoint. The vehicle exploded, killing the driver.

Hundreds of Somali soldiers protested in Mogadishu on the weekend over unpaid salaries, blocking roads and forcing businesses to close.

By Agancies

