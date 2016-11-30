Cup Holders, Vipers cruise to Round of 16
By Emmanuel Sekago
The defending champions of the Uganda Cup, Vipers Sports Club ensured an easy ride to the round of 16 stages on Sunday.
Vipers required goals from Tony Odur and Moses Waiswa in the 25th and 81st minutes respectively against Soana at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.
The match was the final game of the round of 32 stages as Vipers now complete the full list of successful clubs for the round of 16 stages.
The draws will be held in the coming weeks.
Round of 32 results:
Lungujja Galaxy 0-6 KCCA
Thunder 0-2 Kiboga Young
Fort Portal Boda Boda 2-1 Kiwanga
UCU Mbale 1 (1) – 1 (3) Kyetume
Express 0 (4) – 0 (3) Doves All Stars
Sadolin Paints 1-0 Agape
Mbarara 1-2 Onduparaka
Ndejje University 0 (4) – 0 (5) JMC Hippos
Police 4 -1 The Saints
URA 1-0 BUL
Water – Boma Young (Water qualified after Boma Young failed to travel to Kisubi Technical Ground)
Bright Stars 1 (3) – 1 (5) Baza Holdings
Kataka 1-0 Synergy
Igombe 1-5 Masavu
Bright Light 0 (4) – 0 (5) Paidha Black Angels
Soana 0-2 Vipers
Top Scorers:
Peter Lumolo (Masavu) – 4 Goals
Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA) – 4 Goals
Dickens Okwi (Onduparaka) – 2 Goals
Allan Kayiwa (Soana) – 2 Goals
Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA) – 2 Goals
Confirmed results of Kitara regional league, played over the weekend
Edward Group
Forthills 0 Rwimi 1,
Bumate 2 Butiiti 0,
Katunguru 0 Fortportal Bodaboda 1,
New Villa 1 Nyamabuga 1,
K Milan never honoured their third game so rules take its course
Albert Group
Kirasa 1 Kahunde 2,
Create Peace 6 Kigumba 1,
Walukuba 0 Kasokwa 2,
Nyamukuta 1 Eagles 0
Next games
Albert Group
Sunday 12th March
Kasokwa vs Create Peace in Kinyara,
Kirasa vs Eagles in Masindi,
Nyamukuta vs Kahunde in Nyamukuta
Walukuba vs Kigumba in Walukuba
Edward Group
12th March
Kyarusozi vs Forthills in Kyarusozi,
Butiiti Friends vs Katwe in Butiiti,
Nyamabuga vs Katunguru in nyamabuga
Rwimi Bodaboda vs Bumate in Rwimi