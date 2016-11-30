Cup Holders, Vipers cruise to Round of 16

By Emmanuel Sekago

The defending champions of the Uganda Cup, Vipers Sports Club ensured an easy ride to the round of 16 stages on Sunday.

Vipers required goals from Tony Odur and Moses Waiswa in the 25th and 81st minutes respectively against Soana at Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

The match was the final game of the round of 32 stages as Vipers now complete the full list of successful clubs for the round of 16 stages.

The draws will be held in the coming weeks.

Round of 32 results:

Lungujja Galaxy 0-6 KCCA

Thunder 0-2 Kiboga Young

Fort Portal Boda Boda 2-1 Kiwanga

UCU Mbale 1 (1) – 1 (3) Kyetume

Express 0 (4) – 0 (3) Doves All Stars

Sadolin Paints 1-0 Agape

Mbarara 1-2 Onduparaka

Ndejje University 0 (4) – 0 (5) JMC Hippos

Police 4 -1 The Saints

URA 1-0 BUL

Water – Boma Young (Water qualified after Boma Young failed to travel to Kisubi Technical Ground)

Bright Stars 1 (3) – 1 (5) Baza Holdings

Kataka 1-0 Synergy

Igombe 1-5 Masavu

Bright Light 0 (4) – 0 (5) Paidha Black Angels

Soana 0-2 Vipers

Top Scorers:

Peter Lumolo (Masavu) – 4 Goals

Derrick Nsibambi (KCCA) – 4 Goals

Dickens Okwi (Onduparaka) – 2 Goals

Allan Kayiwa (Soana) – 2 Goals

Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA) – 2 Goals

Confirmed results of Kitara regional league, played over the weekend

Edward Group

Forthills 0 Rwimi 1,

Bumate 2 Butiiti 0,

Katunguru 0 Fortportal Bodaboda 1,

New Villa 1 Nyamabuga 1,

K Milan never honoured their third game so rules take its course

Albert Group

Kirasa 1 Kahunde 2,

Create Peace 6 Kigumba 1,

Walukuba 0 Kasokwa 2,

Nyamukuta 1 Eagles 0

Next games

Albert Group

Sunday 12th March

Kasokwa vs Create Peace in Kinyara,

Kirasa vs Eagles in Masindi,

Nyamukuta vs Kahunde in Nyamukuta

Walukuba vs Kigumba in Walukuba

Edward Group

12th March

Kyarusozi vs Forthills in Kyarusozi,

Butiiti Friends vs Katwe in Butiiti,

Nyamabuga vs Katunguru in nyamabuga

Rwimi Bodaboda vs Bumate in Rwimi