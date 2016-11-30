Criminal Attacks Terrorize Residents in Greater Masaka Area

On the night of 31st March, unknown assailants armed with machetes and pangas attacked several villages in Masaka breaking into houses and hacking residents.

Over 12 families have been attacked by the unknown gang terrorizing the district using machetes.

Residents of Gayaza, Mwolo, Kisoso and Kyabakuza villages which were the most affected; are still living in fear of further attacks.

Police says they have arrested 21 people suspected to be behind the ongoing attacks in Masaka and neighboring districts.

“These assailants dropped the a letter in Kyabakuza village containing names of residents which are more likely to be attacked, but we are not seated, so far we have arrested 21 suspects and our officers are still carrying on the investigations and patrols, we shall bring this to an end,” the police spokesperson southern region Diana Nandawula said.

As Police intensifies its operations in the area, the assailants are threatening to attack more villages.

We have reliably learnt that a big number UPDF soldiers have been deployed in the area to help police fight against these yet to be known assailants.