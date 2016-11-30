Crime Preventer Feasts On 7 Year Old, Arrested

Caleb Tabaro a resident of Ntungamo district has been arrested and detained at Ntungamo police post for defiling a 7 year old girl.

According to the Ntungamo District Police Commander, Baker Kawonawo, on Tuesday, the victim’s sister reported the matter to police after seeing her getting out of the man’s room.

She told police that her younger sister was crying and when asked, she narrated what had happened and how the man had threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Tabaro was attached to Nyamunuka police post in Ntungamo district as a crime preventer.

The suspect is alleged to have defiled the child from one of the rooms he occupied at the police post.

DPC Kawonawo said they are to perform further tests on the girl while the suspect will be tested for HIV.

He has been charged with aggravated defilement, and tougher sentence awaits.