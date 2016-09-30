Cranes Goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, To Set Up Goalkeeping Academy

By Serestino Tusingwire

The celebrated Uganda cranes goalkeeper, Denis Masinde Onyango has revealed his plans to start up a goalkeeping academy to help the young generation develop their talents.

Onyango believes this will help Uganda become one of the countries producing best goalkeepers even after his retirement.

“Without the youngsters, we are nothing as older people because they are the next generation and I don’t want the goal keeping department to go down after my retirement and I regret why I never helped the youngsters.” Onyango said.

The goalkeeping maestro who is currently ranked as the world’s 10th best goalkeeper said he is involving all the stakeholders to make sure his plans are fulfilled.

“I spoke to the national goal keeping Coach Fred Kajuba, FUFA president Moses Magogo and they are all willing to support the project.” Onyango said.

However, Onyango still has a challenge with getting the proper training ground, but assured the fans that he is engaging his professional club Mamelodi Sundowns for help.