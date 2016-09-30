Court To Hear Kanyamunyu Bail Application Today

By Serestino Tusingwire

Mathew Kanyamunyu, his brother Joseph and his girl friend Cynthia are today expected to appear before Kampala High Court for hearing of their bail application.

Kanyamunyu who is the prime suspect in the murder of Keneth Akena, applied for bail in December and he’s hopeful of getting freed today from Luzira prison where he has been for two months.

In his bail application, Kanyamunyu claimed that it is his constitutional right to be granted bail. He added that he won’t interfere with the investigations and that he has sureties who would make sure he appears back to court when needed.

The Kanyamunyus appeared before the Nakawa Magistrates court on January 3 and were remanded back to Luzira till 17th January pending investigations.

Once the investigations into the matter are complete, the trio will be committed to the High Court for trial.

Prosecution alleges that on November 12, while at Game Stores, Kanyamunyu in company of his girlfriend, allegedly shot Akena whom he accused of scratching his car, and drove him to Norvik hospital where he died from.

His brother Joseph Kanyamunyu is held on condition that the telecom printouts indicated that he was contacted immediately after the incident, which puts him in position to be having some knowledge on the incident.

Court will today decide whether the trio should be granted bail or not.