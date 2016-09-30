Court Summons Kato Lubwama To Defend Himself

By Serestino Tusingwire

The High court in Kampala has today ordered Lubaga South MP Paul Kato Lubwama to file his defence in not less than 15 days responding to claims by over 500 voters from his constituency that he lacks the minimum qualifications of an MP.

The voters led by Habib Buwembo were on the 19thDecember 2016 granted permission by High court Judge Margret Oguli-Oumo to file an election petition against Kato Lubwama out of the mandatory 30 days.

In the petition, the voters accuse Kato Lubwama of fraudulently securing nomination and election as Lubaga South MP well knowing that he passed UCE exams which would have been a basis for him to attain a Diploma in Music Dance and Drama from Makerere University.

They now want the High court to nullify his election and order the Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election.

The court’s deputy registrar Alex Ajiji has signed summons ordering Kato Lubwama,Makerere University and the Electoral Commission to file their defences in court within 15 days.

The petition is not yet allocated to a judge for hearing.