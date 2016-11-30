Court Sets Muslim Clerics’ Judgment Date

By Our Reporter

The High Court International Crimes Division on Monday set April 04th, 2017 as the date it will deliver its ruling in a case in which 14 Muslim clerics are accused of murder, conspire to murder and other cases.

The 14 suspects who are led by Tabliq Sect Sheikh Yunus Kamoga and others are accused of conniving with others still at large to murder several Muslim clerics around the country, who include Sheikh Hassan Kirya, Mustafa Bahiga, and others.

The lead judge, Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi, adjourned the judgment to April 04th, 2017.

Prosecution alleges that the 14 suspects and others still at large, between December 2013 and June 2015 in Kampala and Wakiso districts, with intent to intimidate the public or a section of the public and for a political, religious, social or economic aim, indiscriminately directly involved themselves or were complicit in the attempted or threatened to murder or attack other Muslim leaders.

It is further alleged that the accused’s actions caused the unlawful death of Sheikh Bahiga who was shot dead at Bwebajja on Entebbe Road; and Sheikh Hassan Kirya, who was killed in Bweyogerere near Kampala.