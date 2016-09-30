Court Sets Date For hearing Kanyamunyu Bail Application

By Serestino Tusingwire

High court in Kampala has today ordered Luzira prison officials to produce Matthew Kanyamunyu, his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and his brother Joseph Kanyamunyu on 10th January for hearing of their bail application.

Kanyamunyu who is the prime suspect applied for bail in December and since then, court had not set the date on which it would determine whether to let him free on bail or keep him in cells.

He applied for bail claiming that it is his constitutional right to be granted bail, won’t interfere with the investigations and has sureties who would make sure he appears back to court when needed.

Meanwhile, the Nakawa Magistrates court where the trio were appearing for hearing this morning has further remanded them back to Luzira till 17th January pending investigations.

Once investigations are complete the trio will be committed to the High Court for trial.

Prosecution alleges that on November 12, while at Game Stores, Kanyamunyu in company of his girlfriend, allegedly shot Akena whom he accused of scratching his car, and drove him to Norvik hospital where he died from.

His brother Joseph Kanyamunyu is held on condition that the telecom printouts indicated that he was contacted immediately after the incident, which puts him in position to be having some knowledge on the incident.