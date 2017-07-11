Court Rooms Remain Empty As Prosecutors Enter Second Day Of Strike

As a strike by state prosecutors enters day two, more cases continue to stall before different courts today in Kampala.

At Nakawa magistrate court, grade one magistrate Noah Sajabi has been forced to adjourn the case in which 20 people are charged with the murder of former AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi to the 26th of July 2017 due to absence of state prosecutors.

The suspects had returned for mention of their case and find out the stages of investigations so that they can be committed to the high court for trial.

However the suspects were further remanded to Luzira prison since there was no prosecutor to communicate how far the investigations into the case have reached.