Court Rejects MP Kato Lubwama’s Appeal Application

By Serestino Tusingwire

High court in Kampala has today rejected application by the Lubaga South MP Paul Kato Lubwama seeking to appeal against its decision that allowed his tormentor Habib Buwembo to challenge his academic qualification.

Justice Margaret Oumo-Oguli on December 19th allowed Buwembo to file an election petition against Kato Lubwama challenging his academic qualifications even though it was past the stipulated time.

Justice Oguli in her ruling said there is unchallenged evidence on court records showing that Kato Lubwama lied to the Electoral Commission that he possessed valid academic qualifications yet they have a lot of question marks.

Lubwama was however not satisfied with the ruling and filed an application asking the judge allow him appeal against her ruling.

Meanwhile, today morning, the same judge has rejected the application saying Lubwama has no right to ask for leave to appeal.

Lubwama and his lawyers have however maintained that they are going to file an application in the higher court which is the court of appeal to allow them appeal against Justice Oumo-Oguli ruling.

They also want court to stay the hearing of the election petition that was filed by Buwembo until their appeal is heard.

Buwembo this week filed a main election petition challenging Lubwama’s election but it is yet to be fixed for hearing.