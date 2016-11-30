Court Orders Release of Jailed Rwandan Mother

A Rwandan court has ordered the release from custody of British-Rwandan woman Violette Uwamahoro, who was being held on allegations that she was spreading state secrets to undermine President Paul Kagame.

Her husband, an opposition activist, said at the time of her arrest that she was being made a scapegoat. Ms Uwamahoro’s family had asked the UK government to intervene, saying they fear the trial is fixed and cannot be fair.

She is currently still being held, as the prosecution may appeal the court order.

See how it started; http://www.redpepper.co.ug/kagame-jails-wife-of-exiled-opposition-politician/