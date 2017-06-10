Court Orders Government To Pay Tortured Inmate Shs200M

Mukono High Court Judge Margaret Mutonyi has ordered government to compensate Henry Muloki with Shs200 million for the grave injuries he sustained after he was reportedly tortured in prison.

Muloki was appearing before the judge for sentencing in a case in which he was charged and remanded for aggravated defilement. Muloki was sentenced but later freed because he had already spent five years on remand for the same case.

The judge, however, took issue with the fact that Muloki could not walk or sit unaided due to what his lawyers said was the torture that he had been subjected to by prisons officers while he was on remand.

Upon hearing the account on how Muloki was tortured, Judge Mutonyi promptly ordered that the prisons officers accused of the torture be arrested and the victim be paid Shs200M.

However, the prison authorities while accepting that Muloki received his injuries while on remand, said they are not contented with the ruling and intend to appeal it through the Attorney General’s office.