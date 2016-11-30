Court of Appeal Halts Hearing of Kato Lubwama Election Petition

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Lubaga South MP Kato Lubwama’s grace period has been extended after the court of Appeal issued an interim order halting the hearing of a petition filed by his tormentor Habib Buwembo.

It’s worth noting that Kato Lubwama ran to court of appeal to challenge high court’s decision formerly allowing Buwembo to file a petition out of time challenging his academic papers.

According to the interim order issued yesterday by the Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Chebrioni Barishaki, the High Court Judge, Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli should stay the hearing of the petition until the main petition is heard.

In the main petition before Court of Appeal, Kato Lubwama is challenging the procedures which were used by the High court justice Oumo Oguli to extend time in which the Election petition against him could be filed.

Responding to the order, Habib Buwembo’s lawyer Isaac SSemakadde said that it is unfair to halt the hearing yet the applicant failed to follow the required legal procedures in appealing against the High Court decision.

“The rules of procedure state that anybody who is dissatisfied with any stage of hearing of the matter before the High Court must wait until the whole matters is concluded and then make an appeal,” he argued.

Justice Barishaki however ordered his Registrar to fix the appeal quickly for hearing.