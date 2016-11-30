Court Halts Kato Lubwama’s case Hearing Again

By Serestino Tusingwire

Court of Appeal has issued another interim order staying the hearing of an election petition in which a voter challenges the academic papers of the Rubaga South MP, Paul Kato Lubwama. The orders have been issued by Justice Cheborion Barishaki.

It should be noted that Kato Lubwama appealed against the High Court Judge Margaret Oumo Oguli’s ruling in which she allowed his tormentor Habbib Buwembo file an election petition against him past the stipulated time.

While issuing the orders, Justice Barishaki said that MP Lubwama’s appeal would be rendered worthless if the High Court went ahead to hear the election petition filed challenging his election.

“An interim order is hereby granted pending the disposal of the main appeal by the applicant [Lubwama]. Costs of the suit below and here [Court of Appeal] await the determination of the main application here,” part of Barishaki’s ruling delivered by Deputy Registrar Deo Nizeyimana reads.

The appeal is expected to be heard by a panel of three Justices, including Deputy Chief of Justice Steven Kavuma on a date yet to be announced.