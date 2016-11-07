Court Halts Gov’t Move To Subject Dr. Stella Nyanzi To Psychiatric Tests

Buganda road court presided by Chief Magistrate James Ereemye Mawanda has today halted government’s move to subject Dr. Stella Nyanzi to psychiatric tests to ascertain her mental status, pending disposal of her petition challenging the Mental Treatment Act of 1938.

Chief Magistrate Ereemye ruled that he could not render Dr. Nyanzi’s petition useless, since she was not challenging her cyber-harassment trial, but had to allow the constitutional court exercise its jurisdiction and resolve the question of whether the compulsory subjecting of suspects to the Mental Treatment Act, enacted during colonial era, is still relevant.

Magistrate Ereemye also declined to cancel Dr.Nyanzi’s bail on grounds that she defied the subjudice rule by attacking Resident State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya who kept turning up in court not ready to proceed.

The magistrate ruled that athough the language Dr. Nyanzi used was kind of “hard”, he did not find the said posts to be subjudice nor were they discussing the merits of the case before court, but that they were a manifestation of dissatisfaction on the part of the court user, and rather an opportunity for all the parties in the case to re-examine how they conduct public affairs.

Dr. Nyanzi’s trial on charges of offensive communication and cyber-harassment against the person of the President will now continue on 21 July 2017 before Buganda road court.