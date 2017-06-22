Court Gives Kabaka Reprieve Over Petitioner In Land Case

High court Judge Patricia Wasswa Basaza has granted permission to the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to appeal her orders to disclose particulars of his bank accounts and the names of all those occupying the Kingdom’s land to one of his subjects Male Mabirizi Kiwanuka.

Justice Basaza, who delivered the ruling in her chambers, said that after she listened to the submissions of Kabaka’s lawyer Christopher Bwanika, she realized that there are triable issues which must be looked into by the Court of Appeal.

On the 5th June 2017, Justice Basaza ordered the Kabaka to disclose financial statements in the names of Buganda Land Board where monies collected from occupants of the kingdom land is banked.

She also ordered that the particulars of all the occupants be availed to Mabirizi before 30th June for inspection and internalization in preparation for hearing of his case where he challenges Buganda’s “Ekyapa mu ngalo” campaign.

Mabirizi faults the king for levying registration fees ranging from 100,000 to 600,000 shillings from occupants of the kingdom land.