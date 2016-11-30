News From The Rest Of The Wold

A couple living in the UAE have been arrested for allegedly having sex outside marriage, reported the South African News24 website.

The incident took place in Abu Dhabi on January 29, but has only recently come to light.

Having sex before marriage is a criminal offence in the UAE.

South African Emlyn Culverwell‚ 29, and his fiancee Iryna Nohai, 27, from Ukraine, were reportedly arrested after a doctor discovered Nohai – who had stomach cramps – was pregnant.

The doctor then informed the authorities about the discovery, according to the South African website.

Culverwell’s mother was quoted by News24 as saying: “the only thing they did wrong was fall in love”.

She also told News24 that the couple became engaged on January 27, but have not yet been charged as the authorities are still carrying out tests to determine how long she’d been sexually active.

News24 reported that South Africa’s foreign ministry has not been able to provide assistance to the couple as this is a matter of domestic UAE law.

-GulfNews