Councilors Gang Up On Nakawa Mayor

By John V Sserwaniko

Ugly scenes played out at KCCA Nakawa Division Headquarters in Naguru yesterday as supporters of Mayor Ronald Balimwezo descended on the council hall and attempted to beat up councilors who want him impeached.

Led by Bukoto II representative Samuel Kisaami, close to 20 councilors signed a petition calling for a special sitting to give Balimwezo chance to defend himself before impeachment proceedings commence.

Nakawa has 47 councilors majority of whom backed Balimwezo because they have been part of the factory and businesses’ orientation tours for which Kisaami wants him impeached. The petitioners accuse Balimwezo of sidelining them from his tours to meet different business entities operating in Nakawa.

Some accuse him of having his cronies’ children monopolize the job opportunities the visited businesses have been offering to him on behalf of KCCA Nakawa Division through the employment bureau. Some accused him of reprimanding a councilor who, without consulting him, sent 50 youths to get jobs in one of the Nakawa firms that they visited and secured job openings for the residents.

This councilor had moved with Balimwezo the day the 50 slots were offered. He is also accused of taking the foreign trips alone besides talking too much in the media and at public functions in the Division. Kisaami told Red Pepper Balimwezo also previously chased two of his office staff without giving them a fair hearing.

“We are also unhappy that instead of being available to chair council meetings, the Mayor is busy visiting businesses in Nakawa to understand their problems as if that is his work,” Kisaami said. The councilors are also unhappy that the Mayor has organized the first ever KCCA Nakawa Breakfast meeting for enterprises and business institutions at UMA exhibition hall Lugogo on Wednesday June 28th to which Museveni has been invited without allowing all of them to be members of the organizing committee.

They are some councilors on the committee but the accusation is this isn’t sufficient to represent the entire council. When the session broke off for a break, Balimwezo supporters who were waiting from outside began abusing councilors claiming they are being used by a Mutungo tycoon who wants to use the Council to legitimize his land grabbing covering 7 villages. “You are actually full of nugu [envy] and are scared of the Mayor’s popularity,” a man angrily shouted at a councilor.

MAYOR DEFENDS SELF

In a long presentation, Balimwezo apologized for being tough on some councilors including one he rebuked for littering the KCCA compound. On the Breakfast meeting, he said it’s for the good of Nakawa giving the business people an opportunity to interact with regulatory bodies like URA and others. He also said there was nothing personal about the tours because wherever he has been he was escorted by area councilors and the meetings were conducted in total transparency.

He read out the names of councilors and displayed photos and newspaper cuttings for the different tours made so far. He explained the foreign trips he has made so far were made using personal money even when he returned with benefits for instance from Germany for the entire Division. For the breakfast, he said there was maximum accountability because all the participating firms were paying to the KCCA account in BoU and not on his personal account as some councilors alleged.

He also said he can’t avoid working with State House people like Lucy Nakyobe and Hillary Musoke because these are influential Presidential aides through whom Nakawa was chosen to be the pioneer Division for Skilling the Girl Child program. He said his tours haven’t been in vain because they have caused credible organizations like UMA to once again have trust in KCCA Nakawa.

He also said councilors fighting him are being used by tycoons he shunned in the Mutungo land wrangle in favor of siding with Kabaka’s group represented by Prince Wasajja. “I saw this coming because that tycoon [names withheld] sneaked me to a meeting near CPS and said ‘look Mayor this is a deal and let’s work together to share these billions.’

I refused to participate in that and this tycoon is now paying councilors to fight me because I refused to endorse his illegalities,” Balimwezo explained. He also added some FDC councilors want his position and are also afraid he might use his popularity to stand against incumbent MP Mike Kabaziguruka in 2021 which isn’t the case. He maintained his pursuers have nothing against him and are just someone’s proxies.