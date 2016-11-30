Cop Shoots Self Dead Over Kandahar

The police in western Uganda are investigating allegations that one of their own shot himself dead yesterday evening after being denied Kandahar by his wife.

Constable Lawrence Kayanga,34, attached to Hoima Police allegedly shot himself dead inside the barracks after developing domestic wrangles with his yet to be identified wife.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson said that “Kayanga shot himself at about 6pm on Wednesday evening at the time he was expected to report for duty.”

He added that “The deceased left behind a suicide note with the words: “I have decided to do it because I have no strength and peace.”

Hakiza says that by the time Kayanga shot himself dead, his wife was not in their house. The body was taken to Hoima Regional Referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem by police pathologists as investigations continue.

It is however suspected that Kayanga’s yet to be identified wife was cheating on him with another cop and he had learnt about her Sexcapades.

This is not the first time a cop is shooting himself dead over Kandahar. Godfrey Sabiiti, who was attached to Nsmbya barracks in Kampala, shot himself dead late last year after his wife denied him Kandahar because he had tested HIV+. He shot his wife dead before shooting himself.