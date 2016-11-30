Cop Put Out Of Action by Colleagues in Sembabule

By Serestino Tusingwire

Policemen in Sembabule district shot and killed their colleague identified as Vicent Ssemivumbi attached to Lwebitakuli police post, while chasing a group of people suspected to have been terrorizing residents in the greater Masaka region.

The police officer was killed when his colleagues mistook him to be part of the armed gang that they had been called to contain.

The armed assailants had attacked houses in the early hours of Wednesday, injuring several people in Nakatoogo village in Lwebitakuli sub-county.

Two different police units were separately deployed to deal with the gangs and in the confusion that followed a gunfight ensued between the two units, each mistaking the other to be the armed gang.

In the process an officer was shot dead.

The southern regional police spokesperson Diana Nandaula said the uncoordinated police movement was so unfortunate and that four policemen have been arrested as investigations continue.