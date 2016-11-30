Congolese Strike Over Delayed Elections

Several Congolese have taken to the streets today protesting against delayed elections, prompting security forces to deploy heavily in Kishasa.

Congolese police deployed heavily across as opposition politicians called for a general strike, following a breakdown in talks with President Joseph Kabila’s allies last week. Security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo killed several protesters last year over election delays but the strike appeared to be peaceful on Monday morning as stores and banks remained shut and streets quiet.

“I couldn’t go to work… It’s my way of supporting the opposition. We want change,” said an employee of the Central Bank, who preferred anonymity.

Kabila’s failure to step down when his two-term mandate expired in December has further destabilised the loosely governed central African giant, where millions died in regional wars from 1996-2003 and several others still die today as a result of violence.