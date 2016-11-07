Construction Of New Parliament Chambers To House 500 MPs Begins
Parliament has kicked off construction of its new chamber, putting an end to years of controversy surrounding it.
The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga announced this during the last plenary sitting, that the contractors of the project, Roko Construction Limited, had been handed the site to kick start the construction of the chambers at the North Wing, which are expected to house 500 MPs and also have office space for legislators and staff.
Kadaga directed that all staff who have been parking at the site to move their cars to the five-floor car park at the South Wing of Parliament.
The award of the construction deal to Roko Construction brought an end to years of controversy, after the Inspectorate of Government in 2016 received a complaint about irregularities in the procurement of the proposed new chambers.
Another complaint in 2016 again also stalled the process after a whistle blower petitioned the IGG, challenging the membership of the review committee.
The whistle-blower cited that the three engineers Caleb Tugumusirize, Timothy Mugabi and Charles Mpabwe had been earlier implicated by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) for the mess that marred the first tender process.
Five firms bid for the project: Roko, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, China Complete Plant Import and Export, Seyani Brothers & Co. Ltd and China National Aero-technology International.
Last week, UGX 270 billion deal was given to Roko Construction, which will kick start the construction process, which is expected to completed in two years.