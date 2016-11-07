Con­struc­tion Of New Par­lia­ment Cham­bers To House 500 MPs Be­gins

Par­lia­ment has kicked off con­struc­tion of its new cham­ber, putting an end to years of controversy surround­ing it.

The Speaker of Par­lia­ment, Re­becca Kadaga an­nounced this dur­ing the last ple­nary sit­ting, that the contrac­tors of the pro­ject, Roko Con­struc­tion Lim­ited, had been handed the site to kick start the construc­tion of the cham­bers at the North Wing, which are ex­pected to house 500 MPs and also have of­fice space for leg­is­la­tors and staff.

Kadaga di­rected that all staff who have been park­ing at the site to move their cars to the five-floor car park at the South Wing of Par­lia­ment.

The award of the con­struc­tion deal to Roko Con­struc­tion brought an end to years of con­tro­versy, af­ter the Inspectorate of Gov­ern­ment in 2016 re­ceived a com­plaint about ir­reg­u­lar­i­ties in the pro­cure­ment of the pro­posed new cham­bers.

An­other com­plaint in 2016 again also stalled the process af­ter a whis­tle blower pe­ti­tioned the IGG, challeng­ing the mem­ber­ship of the re­view com­mit­tee.

The whis­tle-blower cited that the three en­gi­neers Caleb Tugu­mus­i­rize, Tim­o­thy Mu­gabi and Charles Mpabwe had been ear­lier im­pli­cated by the Pub­lic Pro­cure­ment and Dis­posal of Pub­lic As­sets Au­thor­ity (PPDA) for the mess that marred the first ten­der process.

Five firms bid for the pro­ject: Roko, China Civil En­gi­neer­ing Con­struc­tion Com­pany, China Com­plete Plant Im­port and Ex­port, Seyani Broth­ers & Co. Ltd and China Na­tional Aero-tech­nol­ogy In­ter­na­tional.

Last week, UGX 270 bil­lion deal was given to Roko Con­struc­tion, which will kick start the con­struc­tion process, which is ex­pected to com­pleted in two years.