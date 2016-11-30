Menu

Companies Gear Up For FUFA Corporate Gala

Preparations for the third edition of the FUFA Corporate Gala are on a high notch.

Launched a few weeks ago at the FUFA House in Mengo, Kampala, the gala continues to grow through leaps and bounds since inception in 2014.

This year’s gala will be held at Philip Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on 29th April 2017 starting at 9am to 6pm.

According to the FUFA marketing director Esther Musoke, registration is 1.5M with the federation offering meals and Drinks for all the participants.

The Corporate companies shall be allowed to conduct their own activations for the period of the tournament.

15 corporate companies have already confirmed to take part in the gala.

Meanwhile National Water and Sewage Corporation’s Swalleh Ahmed is already eyeing a hat-trick in one of the matches he will play.

