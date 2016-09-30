Comedian Mendo Ends 2016 with Continental Award

Uganda’s renowned comedian Herbert Segujja alias Mendo has won an Africa Youth Award in the discovery category.

Mendo is known for mimicking President Yoweri Museveni

Nominations started in November with different comedians from 10 countries.

Uganda was represented by two people, the second one being Vicent Nsubuga.

According to Africa youth awards website, Segujja garnered 8,790 votes followed by Mark Angel from Nigeria with 4,000 votes.

The announcement was made on January 1, 2017 and the award ceremony is slated for January 22, 2017 during the African Head of States Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Mendo thanked his fans for voting for him and promised to deliver more for his fans this year.