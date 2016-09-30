Comedian Basketmouth Scoops Title ‘SIR’

One of Africa’s best comedians, Okpocha Bright aka Basketmouth has been awarded one of prestigious titles in Europe and the world at large.

Basketmouth was blessed with ‘knighthood’ by Her Royal Majesty the Queen of England recently.

The title ‘Sir/Knight’ is traditionally known to be awarded by the Queen of United Kingdom to outstanding performers in different fields.

Immediately after the award, the comedian took the excitement to Instagram where he revealed to his fans that he is now a knight ‘in shining armour’.

‘Guess who just got knighted by the Queen of England……I’m humbled, God is truly amazing. Your majesty, thank you for the great honor… yours truly Sir Okpocha Bright.’

His Ugandan friend and fellow comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado had this to say about his friend,

‘Ladies and Gentlemen, meet Sir Bright Okpocha aka Sir Basketmouth .. for his contribution to the Entertainment industry in the U.K., he has been Knighted, i’m just very honoured to call him a brother.. can’t wait to perform in the Uk again because of this generous man.. May God Keep Blessing You Sir Bright Okpocha’