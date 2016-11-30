Coca-cola Dumped in Stanchart Road to Anfield

By Emmanuel Sekago.

Coca-cola, the Uganda’s representatives in the one day tournament hosted in Jakaya Kikwete Park Stadium in Dar es Salaam Tanzania were dumped out, in the round robin challenge where each of the three teams was to decide who gets highest number of points.

The Tanzania Azania group of companies emerged champions after winning all their games against Kenya’s Capital FM, and Uganda Coca-Cola teams.

They earned themselves a fully paid four day trip to Anfield in Month of May 2017 where they will be trained by the Liverpool academy coaches.

They will also have a tour at the Liverpool Anfield stadium as well watch an English Premier League match Live before playing the Standard Chartered Trophy Final under floodlights.