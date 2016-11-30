Menu

Coca-cola Dumped in Stanchart Road to Anfield

By Emmanuel Sekago.

Coca-cola, the Uganda’s representatives in the one day tournament hosted in Jakaya Kikwete Park Stadium in Dar es Salaam Tanzania were dumped out, in the round robin challenge where each of the three teams was to decide who gets highest number of points.

The Tanzania Azania group of companies emerged champions after winning all their games against Kenya’s Capital FM, and Uganda Coca-Cola teams.

They earned themselves a fully paid four day trip to Anfield in Month of May 2017 where they will be trained by the Liverpool academy coaches.

They will also have a tour at the Liverpool Anfield stadium as well watch an English Premier League match Live before playing the Standard Chartered Trophy Final under floodlights.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Kalusha pulls out of FIFA Council Race

Athletes Sweat At First National Trials

Heathens Unbeaten Run Broken

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.