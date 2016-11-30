Coach Kabonge fined, Suspended

By Emmanuel Sekago

Allan Kabonge Kivewala the head coach of Masavu football club has been suspended by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) for one match and fined Ug.shs 500,000 over use of abusive language towards an assistant referee.

According to a statement issued by the FUFA Competitions Director, Ali Mwebe, Kabonge was reported in the Synergy versus assistant referee in a match that Masavu played over the weekend.

Match referee’s report pin Kabonge to have used insulting words against the assistant referee on many occasions during the match.

Masavu won the game 1-0 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium courtesy of Ddumba Sadala’s free-kick.

Meanwhile Kabonge has a right to appeal the ruling in other FUFA Judicial bodies as stipulated in the FUFA rules.

When contacted for a comment, Kabonge distanced himself from the act, saying he doesn’t remember saying any words as alleged in the referees report and his being witch hunted.

“I am a law abiding citizen and a parent, i can’t abuse nor use provocative Language,” Kabonge said.