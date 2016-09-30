Civil Society Activists Vow To Petition Court Over New Income Tax Amendment Act

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), the umbrella body of civil society organizations monitoring budgetary issues and the Tax Justice Alliance have vowed to petition court over the new income tax amendment law.

The controversial law that has a section in it exempting MPs from paying taxes on some of their allowances was assented to by President Yoweri Museveni on 19th November.

“This is very unfortunate, we are quite disappointed. We are going to court to challenge this law.” Julius Mukunda, Coordinator CSBAG said.

Museveni first resisted signing on proposed bill for three times fearing public reaction, but following continued pressure from MPs, he passed it into law at long last.

This immediately sparked public outcry condemning the MPs for being selfish by exempting themselves from taxes yet low income earners continue paying them.

The implementation of the law means Uganda Revenue Authority will lose about Shs50bn.

The activists are also pushing for a referendum to ask Ugandans whether MPs should be exempted from paying taxes on some of their allowances.