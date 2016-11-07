City Virtual Law Firm Wins African Development Prize

A Ugandan service where you can get law advice through texts and Facebook messages has won a €75,000 ($84,000; £66,000) Belgian innovation prize.

BarefootLaw started in 2012 and now responds to over 30,000 legal questions each month. Ugandans can ask lawyers questions on SMS, Facebook, Twitter, Skype and email.

They are hoping to expand to more face-to-face services in places that aren’t connected to the internet.

BarefootLaw was one of three winners of the King Baudouin African Development Prize, who all won the same prize money.

Another joint-winner, Farmerline, makes software for small-scale farmers across 10 countries to keep them informed on the market prices for their crops.

And the third joint winner, Kytabu, developed an android app for students across East Africa to rent digital textbooks.

The chair of the King Baudouin Foundation, Thomas Leysen, said the winners have “set a new precedent on how technology can change lives across Africa”.