City Tycoon, Ntaganda On Spot Over Land Grabbing

City tycoon Ephraim Ntanganda has been accused by a 79 year old man of stealing his forest amounting to five hectares found in Wakiso district.

Dezidelio Kasujja revealed this while appearing before the land commission of inquiry being chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemeire.

He has told the commission that Ntanganda connived with the NFA Executive director to clear his forest containing 150 bee hives and 12 acres of Eucalyptus trees in March 2016.

Kasujja has further told the commission that on that fateful day, Ntaganda who was escorted by police men dressed in uniform brought in tractors to clear the forest found in Kajjansi in his presence.

After the incident Ntanganda is alleged to have sold off the trees and the bee hives and barred Kasujja from trespassing on his former forest.

Kasujja has now asked the land probe commission to visit the locus for more clarity.

In March 1997 Kasujja is said to have acquired the virgin forest for redevelopment from the National Forestry Authority .

Ntanganda is expected to take a stand this afternoon to defend himself on the said allegations.