City Traders Lock Shops, Stage Massive Strike

Hundreds of traders in downtown Kampala have Monday morning staged a massive strike by refusing to open their shops, complaining of being forced to pay exorbitant rent in fees in US dollars.

The traders who operate from Nana building, Capital Centre, Premium House and other buildings  have vowed  not to open their shops  until they meet their landlords  to sort out their grievances. They took to the streets  and demanded to meet the landlords.

They claim that their landlords demand rent ranging from Shs1m to 3.5m and want it paid in dollars. Police is currently heavily deployed outside these buildings to ensure that the traders don’t become violent or vandalise the buildings.

 

 

 

 

