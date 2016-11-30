City Traders Lock Shops, Stage Massive Strike

Hundreds of traders in downtown Kampala have Monday morning staged a massive strike by refusing to open their shops, complaining of being forced to pay exorbitant rent in fees in US dollars.

The traders who operate from Nana building, Capital Centre, Premium House and other buildings have vowed not to open their shops until they meet their landlords to sort out their grievances. They took to the streets and demanded to meet the landlords.

They claim that their landlords demand rent ranging from Shs1m to 3.5m and want it paid in dollars. Police is currently heavily deployed outside these buildings to ensure that the traders don’t become violent or vandalise the buildings.