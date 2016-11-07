Menu

City Model, Beauty Kyng in a Rare Photo-Shoot

What shall it profit a man who has everything but loses himself?

It is an ancient proverb from the bible and it was used in one of the ancient antic movies in the history of guilt.

Warren Aine aka Beauty Kyng posses statically sad with a plus size white coloured female model laying half naked on his lap.

The pictures portray an ancient history of love dramatized by first impressions.

And in the background a group of slim semi nude feminists twirl around in sheer Valentino gowns with fringe blonde wigs.

These photos truly expose that Warren Aine  is taking his modeling to a whole new platform.

About Beauty Kyng

He is Uganda’s renowned male model. He currently works with the Namanve based 103.4 Juice fm presenting the most youthful program, the Unkempt, every Saturday from 12pm- 2pm.

